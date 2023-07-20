Wild Things Get Great Start from Foster, Drop Finale

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the third game of the series to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles after the offense could not score for Kobe Foster, who had a great day on the bump in a quality start over seven innings. The final was 5-2.

After a scoreless first inning from both teams, the Aigles got on the board. A one-out double from Brendon Dadson led to an RBI single from Ricardo Sanchez. This gave the Wild Things an early deficit.

Later in the game, Dadson hit another extra base hit, this time it was a triple with two outs. Scotty Dubrule saved a potential run by making a great over the shoulder catch in shallow right. This play kept it at just a one-run deficit for Washington.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Wild Things made some noise with two outs after Melvin Novoa and Tommy Caufield both singled. However, Caufield was caught stealing at second base to end the inning.

Washington pulled starting pitcher Foster after seven innings of work. In that span, Foster gave up one earned run on six hits. He was relieved by Christian James. Trois-Rivieres scored in the eighth after a pop-up bunt single over the mound and a bloop single from Nate Scantlin which scored Tyler Clark-Chiapparellli from second base. James got out of the inning when bases were loaded with less than two outs.

In the eighth inning, the Aigles relieved starting pitcher Tucker Smith with Christian Scafidi. Smith had a great day on the bump allowing no runs on seven hits, reaching seven scoreless for the second-consecutive start.

Stephen Knapp came in for James in the ninth and he was quick to give up a run. He let up a leadoff double from Markmann and in the next at-bat, he gave up a hit to Sanchez which scored Markmann from second. Later in the inning, Knapp gave up two more on a bloop single from Steve Brown with the bases loaded. This made it a 5-0 game headed into the bottom half of the inning.

The Washington offense got going in the ninth off reliever Frankie Giuliano, scoring two runs, but it was too little too late.

Washington will travel to Windy City this weekend for a three-game series against the ThunderBolts. First pitch will be at 7:35 p.m. ET on Friday for the series opener.

