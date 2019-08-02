Scam Jam Set for Saturday, August 3rd

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: On Saturday August 3rd, the Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in partnership with AARP Georgia, are excited to announce the Scam Jam, a free paper shredding event for members of the CSRA starting at 3:30 p.m. at SRP Park.

"One of the objectives of AARP is protecting our 50+ population. Proper disposal of their confidential documents and information gives them a sense of security. AARP is always available to provide support to the 50+ population and the CSRA community", said Alice Bennett, Associate State Director of AARP Georgia.

AARP Georgia will have a shred truck outside of SRP Park for fans to bring paper documents they don't want to keep. The event will be free for anyone that brings items to shred, and we ask for a limit of two bags per person.

The Scam Jam is only the beginning of the festivities at SRP Park on Saturday Night! Here is the lineup on tap for an evening of FUN:

The GreenJackets will take the field as the Augusta Pimento Cheese sporting specialty jerseys with a Jersey Off the Back Auction benefitting Walton Options for Independent Living

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the Kicks 99 pre-game concert by local CSRA native Adam Harris Thompson as a part of State Farm Family Saturdays presented by State Farm Agents, Anthony & London Thuan.

Johnson Motor Company $10,000 Chip Challenge one lucky contestant will be selected at the game to participate in the Johnson Motor Company 10k Chip Challenge prior to Fireworks.

Booming Fireworks Show

Post-game Kids Run the Bases

