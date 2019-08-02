Fireflies to Host Back to School Night School Supply Drive on August 16

COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Columbia Fireflies and WKTC-63 are partnering to host Back to School Night at Segra Park on Friday, August 16. The Fireflies take on the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves) at 7:05pm that evening. As part of Back to School Night, the Fireflies and WKTC-63 are holding a school supply drive to benefit local schools. All fans who donate school supplies with an approximate value of $5 will receive Buy-One-Get-One-Free Reserved tickets or Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star tickets. Fans must bring their donation with them to the Fireflies Box Office to receive the offer.

"Back to School time can be both exciting and challenging for families across the Midlands," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "This is a great opportunity to help provide school supplies to kids that need them, while celebrating the start of the school year with the most promotions the Fireflies have ever had on one night."

Donations of all school supplies are welcome; however, the participating schools have suggested the following items for donation:

Pencils

Composition Books

Binders

Dividers

"WKTC is thrilled to be sponsoring Back to School night along with the Fireflies, said WKTC-TV general manager Stefanie Rein. "We want to make sure that the kids of the Midlands have all the necessary supplies they need to succeed when they go back to school this year."

The school supply drive is not the only promotion slated for the game on the 16. The first 1,500 fans in the gates at Segra Park that night will receive a Fireflies Tin Lunch Box giveaway, and the ZOOperstars! will be in attendance providing fans with entertainment throughout the game. The Fireflies will also light up the sky over Segra Park with a post-game firework show - a new addition to the night's entertainment schedule.

"We're proud to partner with WKTC-TV to host the school supply drive, and we're equally excited to pull out all the stops on August 16th," Katz added. "Fireworks, an appearance by the world-famous ZOOperstars!, a free Fireflies tin lunch box giveaway and a special teacher recognition make this a night that nobody is going to want to miss."

As a way to honor teachers from the area, fans can nominate their favorite teacher to throw out a ceremonial first pitch that night via Fireflies social media channels or online here. The Fireflies will also be hosting a Wine & Paint Night: Teachers Edition during the game. Those who register for the event will get a ticket to the game with access to the Club Lounge, an all-you-can-eat catered buffet, sample a selection of over five specialty wines and paint a wooden mason jar. Tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased by calling Juan Encarnacion at 803-888-3014.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, at the Fireflies Box Office at Segra Park, or over the phone by calling (803) 726-4487. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Fireflies Box Office to receive the BOGO school supply donation ticket offer.

