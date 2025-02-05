Sayles Staying in Sask, Inks Two-Year Extension

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles to a two-year contract extension.

Sayles (5'9-180) returns to the Roughriders after an incredible season in which he was named All-CFL for the second time. Over 17 games played, Sayles registered 57 defensive tackles and two tackles for a loss and was a magnet for the ball. He tied his career high of four interceptions, one of which produced a 54-yard pick-six (in Week 5), while adding two fumble recoveries. The shut-down cornerback also recorded 12 pass knockdowns, second-best in the CFL and fourth in Rider history, en route to making a total of 77 defensive plays. He was named the league's top defender across all defensive positions for the month of September by Pro Football Focus after registering 12 defensive tackles and earning two of his four interceptions that month.

Sayles came to the Roughriders in June of 2024 with five seasons of CFL experience, gained with the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The New York native spent three seasons (2021-23) as a core piece of the Lions' defensive backfield, earning 158 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over 49 games. He was an All-CFL selection in 2022 after registering career highs in tackles (68) and interceptions (4), one of which he returned for a 45-yard TD.

Prior to joining the Lions, Sayles signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent most of the 2020 season on the practice roster. He previously spent two seasons (2018-19) with the Blue Bombers, playing in 34 games and tallying 136 defensive tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and five forced fumbles. He was named a West Division All-CFLer in 2019, when he also helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup.

Before landing in the CFL, Sayles spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

