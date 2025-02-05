2022's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford Re-Ups with Riders

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American receiver/returner Mario Alford to a contract extension.

Alford (5'8-180) returns to the Roughriders for a fourth season after playing all 18 regular-season games and earning 2,071 all-purpose yards (fourth in the league) in 2024. Alford also ranked third in the league in several return categories, including punt return yards (801), kickoff return yards (1,077) and average yards per kickoff return (23.9). Alford was one of only three players to score a kickoff return touchdown in 2024, running one back 101 yards for a score.

Alford's three seasons with the Roughriders have been historic as he rewrites the Roughrider record book. He currently holds the record for most return touchdowns as a Rider (8), is tied for first in most punt return touchdowns in a season (3) and a game (2), ranks second in Rider career punt return touchdowns (4), and ranks third in Rider career kickoff return yards (3,248) and kickoff return yards in a season (1,181). In addition, his 10 career return touchdowns (registered for Saskatchewan and the Montreal Alouettes) place him eighth all-time in the CFL.

Alford played all 18 games for the Riders in 2023, earning West All-CFL honours after returning 88 punts for 978 yards, including a 107-yard touchdown. In total, Alford returned three punts for a touchdown in 2023, ranking him second in the league and tying the Roughriders' single-season record.

He joined the Roughriders via trade in Week 5 of the 2022 season and went on to be named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. In just his second game in Green and White, he ran back a missed field goal 112 yards for a touchdown. He also notched kickoff return touchdowns of 98 and 92 yards and a punt return TD of 104 yards as a first-year Rider, becoming just the fifth player in CFL history and first Rider to complete the 'Trifecta' (kickoff return touchdown, punt return touchdown, missed field goal return touchdown) in a single season.

Before being traded to Saskatchewan, Alford spent two seasons with the Alouettes and played in nine games. He returned 26 punts for 486 yards (an average of 18.7 yards per return) and three touchdowns and added 22 kickoff returns for 437 yards. Prior to joining the Alouettes, he played in six games for the Toronto Argonauts, making seven catches for 57 yards and adding 170 yards on eight kickoff returns.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.