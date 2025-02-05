Langlais Will Stay in Calgary

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders fullback William Langlais

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed fullback William Langlais. A member of the Red and White since 2015, Langlais had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

William Langlais

#23

Running back

College: Sherbrooke

Height: 6.03

Weight: 228

Born: Apr. 23, 1990

Birthplace: Hull, QC

National

Langlais has played 123 regular-season games and 12 post-season contests since being selected by the Stampeders in the third round of the 2015 draft. He was a member of Calgary's 2018 Grey Cup-championship team.

Langlais has 60 career special-teams tackles and a fumble-recovery touchdown as well as 24 catches for 289 yards and two scores. He missed the 2024 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be back," said Langlais. "It was very difficult to be sidelined for all of last year but I'm doing everything I need to do to be in top shape for the 2025 season."

"We're excited to get Will signed for another season," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "He's a true football guy and he's been putting in the work to get healthy. We're looking forward to seeing him at training camp."

