Sawyer Gipson-Long Promoted to Wichita, Kernels Add Taylor and Schmidt

June 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels righthander Sawyer Gipson-Long has been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge. In a corresponding move, outfielder Kennie Taylor and catcher Kyle Schmidt have both been transferred to the Kernels. With today's transactions, the Kernels' roster now stands at 29 active players.

Gipson-Long has been stellar over his 10 starts for Cedar Rapids, going 5-2 with a 1.99 ERA while tossing 49.2 innings. The Twins 9th-round selection in 2019 has struck out 52 batters while walking 13, allowing just 33 hits for a .185 opponent average. Over his last six starts dating back to May 8, Gipson-Long has posted the lowest ERA and batting average against in the Midwest League at 1.65 and .168 respectively while tying for the lead with four wins. He has fired a quality start in each of his last three bumps, heading to Wichita on a three-start winning streak.

Taylor went 4-for-11 with a home run and two RBI in a brief stint with Cedar Rapids as May turned to June, collecting a hit in each of his three games played with the Kernels. Across 28 games this season between CR and Wichita, Taylor has scored 11 runs and driven in three.

Schmidt is slashing .220/.271/.367 with four doubles and four home runs while knocking 23 over 33 games between Fort Myers and Wichita. This is Schmidt's third season with the Kernels, as he played a brief stint in Cedar Rapids after being drafted in the 33rd round in 2019 then hit .185 across 22 games last season.

