Cubs Drop Finale and Series to Kernels

June 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - With South Bend's Saturday night comeback victory, the Cubs still had a chance to get a series split with a win Sunday afternoon. But a two-run first and two-run second inning put the home team in a hole they could not overcome.

After Kohl Franklin retired the first two batters of the game he walked Aaron Sabato and Seth Gray immediately made him pay with an opposite field blast to get the Kernels on the board first. Entering the day through his first nine starts of the season Kohl Franklin had a first inning ERA of over 15 and it was the first inning that got the Cubs number 12 prospect again in game six of the series.

It was deja vu in the second inning with two outs and no one aboard. Will Holland smacked a double and a hard chopper to Pertuz went off his glove and kicked far enough away for Holland to score from second. Alerick Soularie followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the fifth inning the Cubs returned the favor with a little two out spark of their own. Caleb Knight doubled down the left field line to leadoff the frame but remained at second after the next two batters were retired. Scott McKeon worked a walk and Fabian Pertuz delivered with a ground ball single through the right side of the infield to plate the Cubs first run.

But Cedar Rapids kept coming.

The swing that put the game to bed came in the seventh. With the bases loaded and one away Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was in the midst of a 1-for-12 stretch, crushed a grand slam to bust it open. The Kernels added another run in the eighth to take their biggest lead of the afternoon at 9-1.

South Bend plated a run on an error by Encarnacion-Strand in the bottom of the eighth and added another with a Jonathan Sierra homer in the ninth. Sierra's homer, a line shot that got out in a hurry to right, was his first of the season. Casey Opitz also doubled in the eighth inning to tally his first hit with the club since getting the promotion from Myrtle Beach last week.

The Cubs have an off day on Monday and then travel to Davenport, Iowa to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2022

Cubs Drop Finale and Series to Kernels - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.