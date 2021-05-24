Save the Date: Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic to Tee off at New Home on August 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Calling all Grand Rapids Griffins fans and golf enthusiasts! Mark your calendar for the 27th annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, which will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26.

One of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events is moving to a new home this year. The renowned, world-class course will be announced on Memorial Day, next Monday, May 31.

To join our mailing list and receive information about foursomes and sponsorship opportunities when it is available, please contact event director Bob Kaser at bkaser@griffinshockey.com.

The golf classic serves as the primary fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation. Established in 1995, the foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities.

