End of Season Sale Set for June 5

May 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be opening the team store on Saturday, June 5 for the annual End of Season Equipment and Merchandise Sale. The sale runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features new and gently used hockey equipment as well as discounts on Stars' merchandise and apparel.

The sale will take place on the arena floor of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans are asked to enter the arena through the main atrium located at the east end of the building.

Any questions about the sale can be directed to Merchandise Manager Kaycee Barcalow at kbarcalow@texasstars.com. Ticket holders may also reach out to their team representative, email tickets@texasstars.com, or call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

