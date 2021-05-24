Game Preview: Winner-Take-All Game 3 Tonight at 6 p.m.

Cooper Marody with the Bakersfield Condors

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures including mandatory wearing of face covers, clear bag policy, and food and beverage only to be consumed on the concourse. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

JERSEY RAFFLE - MAORDY TONIGHT!

You can win a Cooper Marody game-worn, signed jersey for just $10 tonight thanks to Houchin Community Blood Bank. Click the button below to get your raffle tickets with the winner announced during the third period. Anyone, anywhere can win.

PROMOTIONS

BIG BRAND TIRE FIRST GOAL CHALLENGE: Enter on the team's Facebook page starting at noon for your chance to win a complimentary oil change.

YOU WIN WHEN THE CONDORS WIN THANKS TO SAMCO: When the Condors win, screenshot the winning image on the team's Instagram story and bring to any Bakersfield SAMCO location for a complimentary 20 oz. icee or fountain soda within 24 hours.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls meet for a series-deciding Game 3 of a Best-of-3 Pacific Division Semifinal series. The winner of tonight's game will meet Henderson in a Best-of-3 Pacific Division Finals series in Las Vegas later this week.

THE SITUATION

Luke Esposito scored with under eight minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime and Seth Griffith forced a Game 3 inside of a minute into the extra session last night. Cooper Marody collected his first of the postseason in the first period for the Condors, who never led until the final buzzer. Stuart Skinner was a perfect 17/17 in the second period to keep the Gulls within a goal and stopped 31 of 33 overall.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors and Gulls have played eight postseason games in their AHL history against one another. In those eight games, four have gone past regulation accounting for a total of eight extra overtime periods. When games get past regulation, the Condors are 3-1 against San Diego in the playoffs.

GRIFFITH SHINES IN SERIES

Seth Griffith leads the Condors in scoring through two games with four points (2g-2a). His overtime goal was his first in a Condors jersey. On April 26, 2015 he scored in the third overtime to help the Providence Bruins secure a Game 3 win over Hartford.

CRACKNELL DISHES

Adam Cracknell had two assists last night, including on the game winner. He is tied for the team lead in helpers in the postseason with Max Gildon, who also has three.

MARSHALL AWARD WINNER

Cooper Marody led the American Hockey League in goals this season with 21 and in the process received the Willie Marshall Award as the league's top goal scorer.

SKINNER PACES LEAGUE IN VICTORIES

Stuart Skinner was the only AHL goaltender to eclipse 20 victories during the regular season. The third-year pro went 20-9-1 and his 2.38 goals-against average was sixth in the AHL.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

Bakersfield went 14-4-1 (.763%) on home ice this season, the best percentage in the Pacific Division. The Condors outscored teams 70-43 over the 19 games.

