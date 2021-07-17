Saturday's Tri-City Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 17, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - As a result of inclement weather in the forecast for the remainder of the evening, the Tri-City ValleyCats' scheduled contest against Equipe Quebec for Saturday, July 17 has been postponed. The Atlantic Division rivals will instead play a single-admission doubleheader at 5:00 PM at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Sunday, July 18, with gates opening at 4:30 PM.

Any ticket that was purchased for Saturday's contest may be exchanged for a ticket to a future ValleyCats home game during the 2021 season. Ticket exchanges for games postponed due to rain may be made by visiting the ValleyCats' box office at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium or calling them at 518-629-CATS (2287).

Saturday's "A Galaxy Far Far Away Night" promotion will now take place on Saturday, July 24, with fireworks presented by Price Chopper and Market 32 originally scheduled for tonight's contest also pushed back one week. Click Here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.