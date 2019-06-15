Saturday's Ottawa Champions Game against the Quebec Capitales Postponed
June 15, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release
OTTAWA - Saturday's Ottawa Champions game against the Cuban national team has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a double-header tomorrow with the first game coming at 12:30 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Each game will be seven innings instead of nine while the national anthems will be done between games, along with a presentation of appreciation to the Cuban team from the Champions.
