Can-Am League Game Recaps

June 15, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Shikoku Island 5 , Sussex County 4 - Box Score

Shikoku Island scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed after that, as the visitors from Japan defeated the Sussex County Miners 5-4 at Skylands Stadium.

Junichiro Kishi collected three hits and scored twice, and Hayato Hirama had two hits and knocked home two runs for the Independents 9-hit attack on the night. Katsuya Shirikata also had a steal of home to score what would prove to be the deciding run for Shikoku Island, who have now split their first two games on their 19-game tour of the Can-Am League

Takumi Hagiwara pitched into the sixth inning to get the win for Shikoku Island, with four relievers combining to hold the Miners to just one hit in the final 3 1/3 innings. Hiroaki Shinohe would get the final three outs for his first save of the tour.

For Sussex County, Brandon Downes went 2-for-3 with a solo HR, his third of the season.

New Jersey 4, Rockland 2 - Box Score

The New Jersey Jackals rode a strong pitching performance from Justin Brantley to defeat the Rockland Boulders 4-2 at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Brantley went seven strong innings for the Jackals tonight, holding the Boulders to two runs on just four hits. He walked one batter while striking out 10. Reece Karalus and Dylan Brammer would each pitch scoreless innings to close the game out for New Jersey, Brammer earning his first career save for his work in the ninth.

Offensively, the Jackals got a pair of hits and a RBI from newcomer Nelson Ward, and a double and 2 RBI from Conrad Gregor to pace the Jackals attack.

For Rockland, Blake Grant-Parks hit a solo HR, his fifth of the season.

Cuba at Ottawa - POSTPONED

Rain in Ottawa prevented the Ottawa Champions and Cuban National Team from playing their game on Saturday night. The two sides will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:30 pm.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec - POSTPONED

Rain also got in the way of the battle of Quebec, as the Capitales and Aigles postponed their matchup at Stade Canac. The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with a Noon first pitch scheduled.

Canadian American League Stories from June 15, 2019

