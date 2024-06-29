Saturday's Cutters Game Canceled

June 29, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Tonight's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Frederick Keys has been canceled due to rain. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated June 29, 2024 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2024 Cutters home game.

Information on rescheduled dates for tonight's Post-Game Fireworks and for Knoebles Kids Night will be announced at a later date.

Williamsport will conclude their now two-game series against the Frederick Keys tomorrow afternoon at 4:05pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Shop Vac & SK Tools. 10 fans will win a new Shop Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+.

Kids Run The Bases - Presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy. After the game, all kids 12 and under get to run the bases.

Sr. Logger's Club Day - Presented by UPMC.

Boomer's Kids Club Day - Presented by the KAOS Fun Zone at the Liberty Arena

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

