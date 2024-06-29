Foxconn to Present Check to Local Charities at June 30th Scrappers Game

Niles, OH - Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) will be presenting a check during the June 30th Scrappers game recognizing the local charities that took part in the 2023 jersey auction promotion. Five local charities (Mercy Health, The Rich Center for Autism, Fairhaven Foundation, The Regional Chamber Foundation and the Animal Welfare League), were the 2023 recipients from the jersey auctions. The check presentation will take place on field during the second inning. The jersey promotion is a main part of Foxconn's major sponsorship with the Scrappers. In all, over $17,000 was raised from the jersey auctions. In addition to the check presentation, June 30th is an Every Sunday Matters game presented by Foxconn and media partner 21 WFMJ where fans can bring in a donation of canned goods or children's books and receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

