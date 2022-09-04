Saturday Night Shutout

September 4, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game five of the series between the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville came out of the gates running, scoring leadoff Tommy Sacco on a single by Zach Dezenzo, after he got on via a walk off of Woodies starter Josh Gessner. The Woodies went into the bottom of the first down 1-0 and went hitless.

The Woodpeckers packed on three more runs in the early part of the game with one run scoring in the third, where Sacco reached on a single and crossed the plate again on a RBI bases loaded walk for Jackson Loftin and two scoring in the fourth on a Jacob Melton two run home run. The Woodpeckers were now ahead 4-0. The middle innings were quiet in the fifth, sixth, and seventh as neither team scored.

Before capping off the night the Woodpeckers added one run in the eighth and two in the ninth to go on to a 7-0 shutout victory against the Woodies. The Woodpeckers starter Bellozo received the win on the night after throwing 5.0 innings and Ullola threw 4.0 innings for the save, both holding the Woodies to only five hits.

The Wood Ducks (63-62) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-72) play game six tomorrow on Sunday, September 4th, with the series in the Woodpeckers favor 3-2, as first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.