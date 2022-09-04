FredNats Trounce Delmarva in Regular Season Home Finale

FREDERICKSBURG - The FredNats reduced the magic number to 2 with a 10-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds Sunday. Will Frizzell and Jared McKenzie each went deep in the final home game of the regular season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats finish the overall home regular season with a 41-24 overall record and 25-10 mark at home in the second half.

Jose Atencio earned the win on the mound for the FredNats, allowing just one run (one earned) in five innings. He struck out three in moving to 4-2 in Fredericksburg this season. Keaton Gillies suffered the loss on the mound for the Shorebirds. He allowed a two-run blast in the first to Frizzell that gave the FredNats a lead they would not relinquish.

Frizzell finished with a home run, a pair of doubles and four RBI. He now has 11 home runs in 30 games for Fredericksburg. McKenzie smashed a home run in the fourth off Delmarva relief man Cameron Weston. The shot was his second of the season. Jacob Young finished with three hits and three runs. JT Arruda reached base three times.

The FredNats now stand at 38-21 in the second half and are 5.5 games ahead of Carolina in the chase for the Carolina League North crown. The team's magic number will be 2 entering Tuesday's 7:05 start in Salem. Tickets for the entire postseason, including a September 13th divisional round opener vs. Lynchburg in Fredericksburg, are available at frednats.com/playoffs.

