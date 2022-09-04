'Birds Drop Final Road Game of the Year to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. - The Delmarva Shorebirds wrapped their 2022 road schedule with a 10-2 loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Shorebirds (45-80, 24-36) finish their 2022 road schedule with a record of 23-43 after dropping five of six to the Nationals (71-54, 38-21).

Will Frizzell blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning for the Nationals to get the scoring started.

After putting runners at first and third with two outs in the second, a balk allowed Jared McKenzie to score to make it 3-0 Nationals.

The Shorebirds got on the board in the fourth courtesy of a Max Wagner solo homer, his first of the season.

The Nationals answered right back with a long ball of their own in the bottom of the fourth, a two-run shot for McKenzie, his second of the season.

Jacob Young and JT Arruda each singled with one out in the fifth to put runners at the corners for the FredNats. Frizzell then plated Young with a sacrifice fly.

After loading the bases in the seventh, a wild pitch allowed Arruda to score for the Nationals, and moved the other runners to second and third. Branden Boissiere then ripped a two-run single to make it 9-1.

Frizzell added another RBI to his tally with a run-scoring double in the eighth to push the Nationals lead to 10-1.

The Shorebirds got a run in the ninth thanks to an Adam Crampton RBI single but still ultimately fell 10-2.

Jose Atencio (4-2) earned the win for the Nationals, working five innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

Keagan Gillies (1-2) suffered the loss for the Shorebirds, allowing three runs in two innings on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds return home for the final six games of the season, facing off against the Down East Wood Ducks at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium beginning on Tuesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

