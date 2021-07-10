Saturday July 10 Game vs Palm Beach Cardinals Suspended

Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Low-A Southeast League game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The game will resume on Sunday, July 11 at 12:00 p.m. and will be nine innings. Gates to Publix Field will open at 11:30 a.m. The Flying Tigers are batting in the third inning and leading 4-1. Brunch in the 34 Club will still be served from 12-3 p.m.

The Sunday scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the suspended game and will be 7-inning contest.

All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2021 Flying Tigers home game. Complimentary tickets may not be exchanged. While paid tickets are good for admission to any regular season game, they are not valid for any promotion. Participation for all-you-can-eat or Sunday brunch requires the purchase of a full price all-you-can-eat or Sunday brunch ticket.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Baycare Box Office at (863) 413-4140 or [emailÂ protected].

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

