Hammerheads Trip Up, Shutout Tortugas, 6-0
July 10, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Daytona's offense was never able to kick into gear on Saturday night. RHP Eury Pérez, RHP Joey Steele, and RHP Sam Bordner combined on a three-hitter as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Tortugas, 6-0, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Jupiter (26-32) wasted no time in jumping out to the lead. SS Nasim Núñez (1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI) was plunked to begin the bottom of the first and proceeded to swipe second and take third on a fly ball to right. CF Victor Mesa Jr.'s (3-4, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) infield single chased home Núñez to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 edge.
In the third, Jupiter opened up the ballgame. RF J.D. Orr (1-3, 2 R, 2B, SO) snuck on base thanks to a two-base fielding error and stole third before crossing on a sacrifice fly to left by Núñez.
Up 2-0, 2B Eddy Alvarez (1-3, R, BB), who joined Jupiter's roster on a rehab assignment earlier in the day, singled to left to restart the attack. On a 0-1 pitch, Mesa Jr. struck a drive that sailed over the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. The native of Cuba's third home run of the season extended Jupiter's advantage to four, 4-0.
Orr sparked another rally in the fifth, beginning the inning with a double to left. Núñez picked up his second RBI of the night, making it 5-0 by driving a single to left. After taking second on the throw home and moving to third on a balk, Mesa Jr. drove a double off the left-field wall to push the Hammerheads further in front, 6-0.
Daytona's lineup was unable to muster a counter. Pérez (4.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 SO), Steele (3.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 7 SO), and Bordner (2.0 IP, H, 4 SO) combined to prevent any Tortugas baserunners to reach third base throughout the contest. Daytona (27-32) did not have a runner advance past first base from the sixth inning onward.
SS Ivan Johnson (2-4, SO) continued his hot hitting by recording two of the 'Tugas three hits on Saturday. The Atlanta, Ga. native is now hitting .342 (13-38) over his last 11 games.
Steele garnered his first win of the season in relief for Jupiter. RHP Case Williams (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) battled and matched a career-best with 5.0 innings pitched, but suffered his fifth loss of the season.
The Tortugas will attempt to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon with RHP Miguel Medrano (1-0, 0.73) expected to make his third start. RHP Matt Givin (1-5, 3.63) projects to take the hill for the Hammerheads. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 11:45 a.m. The first pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Daytona will return home on Tuesday, July 13, to open up a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion.
