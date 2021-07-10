Hammerheads Trip Up, Shutout Tortugas, 6-0

July 10, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Daytona's offense was never able to kick into gear on Saturday night. RHP Eury Pérez, RHP Joey Steele, and RHP Sam Bordner combined on a three-hitter as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Tortugas, 6-0, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (26-32) wasted no time in jumping out to the lead. SS Nasim Núñez (1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI) was plunked to begin the bottom of the first and proceeded to swipe second and take third on a fly ball to right. CF Victor Mesa Jr.'s (3-4, R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) infield single chased home Núñez to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 edge.

In the third, Jupiter opened up the ballgame. RF J.D. Orr (1-3, 2 R, 2B, SO) snuck on base thanks to a two-base fielding error and stole third before crossing on a sacrifice fly to left by Núñez.

Up 2-0, 2B Eddy Alvarez (1-3, R, BB), who joined Jupiter's roster on a rehab assignment earlier in the day, singled to left to restart the attack. On a 0-1 pitch, Mesa Jr. struck a drive that sailed over the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. The native of Cuba's third home run of the season extended Jupiter's advantage to four, 4-0.

Orr sparked another rally in the fifth, beginning the inning with a double to left. Núñez picked up his second RBI of the night, making it 5-0 by driving a single to left. After taking second on the throw home and moving to third on a balk, Mesa Jr. drove a double off the left-field wall to push the Hammerheads further in front, 6-0.

Daytona's lineup was unable to muster a counter. Pérez (4.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 SO), Steele (3.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 7 SO), and Bordner (2.0 IP, H, 4 SO) combined to prevent any Tortugas baserunners to reach third base throughout the contest. Daytona (27-32) did not have a runner advance past first base from the sixth inning onward.

SS Ivan Johnson (2-4, SO) continued his hot hitting by recording two of the 'Tugas three hits on Saturday. The Atlanta, Ga. native is now hitting .342 (13-38) over his last 11 games.

Steele garnered his first win of the season in relief for Jupiter. RHP Case Williams (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) battled and matched a career-best with 5.0 innings pitched, but suffered his fifth loss of the season.

The Tortugas will attempt to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon with RHP Miguel Medrano (1-0, 0.73) expected to make his third start. RHP Matt Givin (1-5, 3.63) projects to take the hill for the Hammerheads. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 11:45 a.m. The first pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona will return home on Tuesday, July 13, to open up a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.