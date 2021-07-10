Jupiter Takes Both in Friday's Doubleheader

July 10, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After dropping both games in a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Jupiter Hammerheads flip the script and sweep Friday night's doubleheader versus the Daytona Tortugas. Jupiter won the first game 8-2 and secured a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.

LHP Luis Palacios made his second start of the season in game one and picked up his first win as a Hammerhead. The Venezuelan struck out a career-high eight batters while throwing the first complete game for any Marlins' affiliate in 2021.

Offensively, two runs in the second inning and six more in the third would be all Jupiter needed. OF Davis Bradshaw hit his first home run of the season and was just a double away from the cycle. The former 11th-round pick collected four RBIs and scored two runs as well. Cameron Barstad, Marcus Chiu, Victor Mesa Jr., and Federico Polanco all picked up an RBI in the first game.

The second game was dominated by starter Yeremin Lara. The righty pitched five innings of hitless baseball and only walked one batter. The 22-year-old struck out eight batters and lowered his ERA to 2.83 on the season. Lara also picked up his team-leading fourth win of the season after his career night.

RHP Jesus E. Sanchez came in to relieve Lara and almost secured the combined no-hitter for the Hammerheads. Daytona connected for two hits with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to break it up.

Jupiter scored two runs in the second inning once again, this time courtesy of Zack Kone. The first baseman hit a sharp single to center field which scored Bradshaw and Polanco. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Angeudis Santos in the fifth inning would be enough for the Hammerheads in game two.

With the six-game series all knotted up at two, the Hammerheads and Tortugas will play game five on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm as we host another Kid's Club night at the park. For tickets or more information about the Kid's Club, visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 10, 2021

Jupiter Takes Both in Friday's Doubleheader - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.