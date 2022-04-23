Saturday April 23 Game 2 Postponed to Sunday at 7pm

Due to big problems with the team bus, today's April 23 game has been POSTPONED and will be played on Sunday, April 24 at 7 PM instead, and Game 3 will now be played on Monday, April 25 at 7:00 pm (Only If Necessary). Everyone that has bought tickets for tonight's game will be able to use them Sunday instead, and if someone wants a refund please contact us on Monday and we will take care of it.

We repeat, the game tonight Saturday, April 23 is POSTPONED and will be played on Sunday, April 24 at 7 PM!!

We hope to see all of you on Sunday, and we're very sorry for the inconveniences this may have led to.

Tickets are still available. Bring rally towels, bring your signs, wear your Wolves jerseys, hoodies, hats, etc, let's make The Den a very loud and hard place for the visitors to be in! Let's show the rest of the league just what Blue Nation is about, wear blue, turn the arena blue.

Bring your friends and family and make sure to get tickets for this game, the team needs your support to make the semi-finals push.

Buy your tickets here https://www.tickettailor.com/events/watertownwolves2/688012/ , and you can always buy them at the door on game day as well.

