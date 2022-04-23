Hat Tricks Fall in Game 1

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks fell 7-4 to the Columbus River Dragons in Game 1 of the FPHL Semifinals on Friday night.

After scoring the first two goals with Jonny Ruiz and Steve Mele, Danbury led 2-0 early in the second period.

Midway through the second, the game shifted in favor of Columbus. In a span of 5:16, the River Dragons scored five goals to take a 5-2 lead with 3:30 left in the second period.

Goaltender Brian Wilson stopped the first 25 shots he faced on Friday, before Columbus scored on five of the next 10.

Halfway through the third, the score remained 5-2 before Aaron Atwell scored his first of the playoffs with 4:40 left on a bounce off of a River Dragon that trickled by goaltender Bailey MacBurnie.

Danbury added one more with 1:45 left and the net empty as Mele scored his second of the game and sixth of the playoffs.

With the net still empty, late, Columbus found the net twice and iced the game 7-4.

The teams will meet again in Columbus on Sunday at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

