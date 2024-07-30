Saskatchewan Rush Re-Sign Jerrett Smith

July 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed defender Jerrett Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith, going into his third National Lacrosse League season, has 36 games under his belt. Since the start of the 22/23 season, the Winnipeg product has 30 points, 136 loose balls and 17 caused turnovers.

"When we look at transition players there are certain attributes we like. Jerrett has all of them and this past season he became a player we could rely on in most situations! We think his ceiling is very high. He works hard at it so reaching that ceiling will occur very soon," said GM Derek Keenan.

The 6'3 righty has six goals and nine assists this summer with Nanaimo in the Western Lacrosse Association.

After the latest signing, the Saskatchewan Rush still have Mike Messenger (franchised), Jake Boudreau, Isaac Ngyou, Mike Mallory and Cam Wengreniuk left unsigned from the 23/24 roster.

