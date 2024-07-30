Nick Rose Re-Signs on One-Year Deal

July 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced that reigning NLL Goalie of the Year Nick Rose has re-signed with the club on a one-year deal. Rose was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, with his current agreement set to expire on July 31.

The signing is pending league approval.

This is home for me, said Rose. We like what we have here and the path we are on. At the same time, we are all getting older and running out of time to get it done together with this group, so there's no better time than this season to finish the job.

The 36-year-old native of Orangeville, ON passed Bob Watson for the all-time Rock lead in both career wins (108) and career saves (6,493) during his historic 2023-24 run. Rose's spectacular season saw him lead the NLL in wins (15), Goals-Against Average (9.18), and Save Percentage (.812), winning the goalie version of the triple crown.

Rose has spent nearly his entire NLL playing career with the Rock after being acquired in 2012. Prior to that, he had brief stints in Boston and Calgary before the Rock made an in-season move to bring him home to Toronto from the Roughnecks. Fun fact, Nick Rose was originally drafted by the Rock in the third round of the 2008 NLL Draft. After being released from Rock training camp in 2008, he found his way to Boston to get begin his NLL career.

On Monday, the NLL announced a change to the Free Agency timeline:

The National Lacrosse League announced today it is moving the start of free agency from Thursday, August 1 to Thursday, August 29. As means of additional clarity surrounding this calendar shift and its accompanying considerations: (1) The deadline for Qualifying Offers (QO & QO+) and Franchise Player designations shall remain July 31; (2) Beginning August 1, Clubs may not contact or communicate with RFA's or UFA's, and trades shall not be permitted; (3) Clubs may sign their own players who are ineligible for free agency (including those who received a QO+); (4) The Free Agency period shall begin August 29 at 12:00 AM ET and the resumption of permitted trades shall also be August 29 at 12:00 AM ET.

For more information on 2024-25 Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 416-596-3075, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.