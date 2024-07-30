Bandits Sign Dawson, Martin to One-Year Contracts

July 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defensemen Paul Dawson and Justin Martin to one-year contracts, pending league approval. Dawson (6'5", 237 lbs., 9/16/1985) was acquired from the Colorado Mammoth in March and appeared in 19 games in 2023-24 between the Bandits and Mammoth. He also notched one assist and 13 loose-ball recoveries in five playoff games to help the Bandits capture the NLL Cup.

Dawson has played in 266 career games over the course of 18 NLL seasons with eight teams. He has totaled 96 points (27+69) and 929 loose-ball recoveries in his career. Dawson has played in 29 postseason games and has totaled 10 points (3+7), 82 loose-ball recoveries and 15 caused turnovers in those games, while capturing four NLL Cups. The Oakville, Ontario native was drafted by the San Jose Stealth in the first round (7th overall) in the 2006 NLL Entry Draft.

Martin (5'11", 182 lbs., 4/4/1995) returns to the Bandits for his eighth NLL season, all of which have come with Buffalo. In 15 games for the Bandits last season, Martin collected 23 loose balls and blocked nine shots to go along with three assists. He also appeared in all five of Buffalo's playoff contests en route to capturing a second consecutive NLL Cup.

In 106 career NLL contests, Martin has compiled 13 points (4+9) and collected 171 loose balls. The Oakville, Ontario native played collegiately for the University of Guelph Gryphons before being selected by Buffalo in the second round (13th overall) in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.