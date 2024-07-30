Albany FireWolves Re-Sign John Piatelli to a One-Year Contract

July 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a one-year contract with forward John Piatelli, pending league approval.

"John continues to develop his craft at the NLL level," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "He has a great attitude, high-end skill and is a fantastic teammate. Players and staff are excited to have John back with our group."

The Wrentham, MA native was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft and has quickly adapted to the indoor version of lacrosse. Piatelli played at Cornell University before joining the FireWolves for the 2022-23 season during which he contributed 29 points on 18 goals and 21 assists. He was named to the NLL All-Rookie team for his great first year in the league. During the 2023-24 regular season, Piatelli played in 4 games and was productive offensively as he tallied 6 points on 4 goals and 2 assists as well as picking up 9 loose balls.

