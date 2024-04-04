Sartell Native Kade Lewis Signs with Rox
April 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of Kade Lewis, an infielder from Butler University, for the 2024 season. A Sartell native, Lewis will play this season for the team he grew up watching.
Just 26 games into his college baseball career, Lewis is thriving as a freshman at Butler. His eight doubles, eight home runs, and 32 runs batted in all lead the Bulldogs and support a spectacular slash line of .411/.473/.811. Lewis has reached base in every game this season and currently owns a 13-game hit streak in which he's driven in 21 runs. Last weekend, he hit three long balls in a four-game series against Indiana.
"I'm beyond excited to play for my hometown team. I grew up going to Rox games and to now be able to put on a Rox uniform and be a part of it as a player is awesome. This is a great opportunity for me to play in front of family and friends," Lewis said.
Before getting started at Butler, Lewis compiled a decorated career at Sartell High School. Setting school records in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs and runs batted in, Lewis captained the Sabres and earned Minnesota 4A Player of the Year honors. He also garnered recognition as a two-time All-State selection and a Minnesota Mr. Baseball Finalist, hitting .505 as a senior.
The Rox front office and coaching staff continue to assemble the 2024 Rox Roster. For a current roster click here.
The Rox home opener is May 31st at 7:05 PM against the Duluth Huskies. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit the schedule page at stcloudrox.com. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
