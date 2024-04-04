Chinooks Announce Hall of Fame Class of 2024

April 4, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. This year's class will include Eddy Morgan (Manager: 2013-2017, Assistant Coach: 2012) and Brett Siddall (2014). Both individuals were part of the 2014 Northwoods League championship team. The organization will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2014 championship team this summer. Brett Siddall will be inducted prior to the game on June 22nd and Eddy Morgan inducted on June 29th.

Eddy Morgan started his Chinooks career with the team during the inaugural season in 2012 as he served as an assistant coach under manager John Vodenlich. The following season, Morgan would take over as manager, a position he would hold for the next five seasons. During the Morgan era, the team found immediate success with four playoff appearances in five seasons including the 2014 Northwoods League Championship. In 2014, Eddy managed the South Division All-Stars in the annual Northwoods League All-Star Game which was held at Kapco Park in Mequon. Following the 2014 season, Morgan was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year. He ended his time in Lakeshore with a 203-154 regular season record. He is currently the head baseball coach for Concordia University Wisconsin, a position he has held since 2014.

"It is a great honor to be inducted into the Lakeshore Chinooks Hall of Fame. I have such great memories with the Chinooks. We accomplished a lot as a team. Without a team, this would not have happened. I am forever grateful for all that took part in our organization and my family's support over those years. I look forward to celebrating in June," added Eddy Morgan.

Brett Siddall had a memorable 2014 campaign with the Chinooks. After a successful season at Canisius College, he made an immediate impact at Lakeshore. His first memorable moment came on Father's Day with a walk-off home run. Few weeks later, he would continue his highlight reel with an amazing running and diving catch into the Chinooks bullpen. In mid-July, Brett was selected for the Northwoods League All- Star Game. Prior to the game, Siddall also participated in the Home Run Derby which he was crowned the individual champion. Brett would record the final out in the Northwoods League World Series by catching a fly ball in right field, helping the Chinooks secure their first championship. Following the season, Siddall was named the team's MVP, Rawlings Finest in the Field, and named a Northwoods League Post-Season All-Star. Intending to return to Lakeshore in 2015, his career had other plans as he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round of the 2015 draft. He would spend 4 seasons in the minor leagues. Brett will also be honored in bobblehead form by the Chinooks this summer.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Lakeshore Chinooks. I am privileged to have had the opportunity to be a part of this impressive organization. Being inducted with Eddy makes this experience all the more special, as we were both a part of that championship team in 2014. I am grateful for the impact that the Chinooks have had on both my personal life and professional career. Thank you to all involved in making this happen," stated Brett Siddall.

We are proud and excited to induct Eddy Morgan and Brett Siddall as the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 for their time with the Lakeshore Chinooks and their impact on the organization.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.