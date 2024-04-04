Growlers Re-Sign Relievers Aaron Robertson, Jake Carroll and Nolan Milliman

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the re-signing of 2023 Growler relief pitchers Aaron Robertson, Jake Carroll and Nolan Milliman.

Aaron Robertson returns for his second summer as the Growlers closer. The 6-foot-2 inch left-hander from Central Washington (DII) dominated in the late innings. Across 12 appearances, Robertson gave up a combined just two earned runs in 18.2 innings, good for a 0.96 ERA. The Everett, Wash. native went 15.2 straight innings without giving up an earned run, securing two wins and three saves while striking out 15. Across two seasons at Central Washington, Robertson has a career 3-2 record with two saves along with a 4.75 ERA.

"I'm pumped to be back with Kalamazoo this summer," Robertson said. "This last season was special for me because I got the chance to play in front of many energetic fans and against top notch competition which I'm looking forward to do again this summer."

If you can find a player with more experience playing baseball in southwestern Michigan than Jake Carroll, please let us know. The Mattawan, Mich. native and is a senior at Grand Rapids based Northwood returns for his third season in Kalamazoo. Carroll began in Kalamazoo in 2020 with the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, appearing in 12 games. Following a season with the Muskegon Clippers (GLSCL), Carroll returned to the Zoo for 2023. The lefty appeared in 8 games, ending with a 12 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA. This spring with Northwood, Carroll has a 3-3 record and has struck 39 batters while holding a 3.95 ERA. His 12.84 strikeouts per nine innings is the best in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

"Super excited to be invited back for another summer," Carroll said. "Looking forward to competing and having some fun at Homer Stryker with all of the fans."

Another three-year member of the organization returning this summer is Nolan Milliman. Initially slated as a starter, Milliman has found his footing well as a reliever and helped the Growlers on their push to the 2022 Northwoods League title. Across his first two seasons in K-Zoo, Milliman appeared in 19 games, throwing 42 innings and striking out 31 batters. At the tail end of 2023, Milliman didn't allow a single run in his final four appearances, giving up just two in his final 7.2 innings with the team.

"I'm super excited to come back to Kalamazoo and compete to win another title," Milliman said. "It's going to be a great experience being able to play with a lot of players that I've played with in the past as well as some new faces. Can't wait to pitch in front of a packed crowd at Homer-Stryker."

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 53 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

