Santana Slams Drive in Season Finale

September 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists took the field for the final time in 2022 on Sunday afternoon and wasted no time in jumping out to a big lead on the Greenville Drive. Asheville used a pair of early Home Runs and a stellar starting pitching performance from Colton Gordon to conclude their campaign with a 9-1 victory.

Kenedy Corona, Michael Sandle, and JC Correa all singled in the top of the first inning to load the bases. Luis Santana drove everyone in, including himself, with a Grand Slam over the tall wall in left. In the second inning, Corona connected with a two-run Home Run to left-centerfield to give the Tourists a 6-0 lead.

The Tourists added individual runs in the third, fifth, and sixth innings. Juan Santander plated Correa with a Fielder's Choice in the third, Cristian Gonzalez lined an RBI single back up the middle in the fifth, and Correa hit an RBI double in the sixth for his third hit of the game.

Gordon pitched 5.2 innings and earned his second win of the season. Diosmerky Taveras came in and pitched through the eighth inning. Taveras limited the Drive to their lone run of the game. Jacob DeLabio tossed the final frame and recorded a game-ending flyout to centerfield for the final play of the season.

The Tourists players and coaches exchanged hugs and handshakes in the celebration line following the win. Asheville went 15-7 down the stretch and finished with a series split in Greenville.

