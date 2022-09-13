BlueClaws Thank Fans for a Great Summer

Thank you fans for another great summer at the Jersey Shore! You are the greatest fans in Minor League Baseball and we're grateful for your support!

Some highlights from the season...

- Our Opening Night crowd of 8,071 started the season in style!

- We welcomed in our 8-millionth fan: Kristen Palmer of Holmdel!

- We hosted two Marvel Nights, with two sell-out crowds and special jerseys.

- We started our own beer, Reel Claw, with Heavy Reel Brewing Company!

On the field, several of the Phillies top prospects starred at the Shore, including Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, and Johan Rojas!

We've already released our 2023 schedule (click here to see). Opening Night at the Jersey Shore will be here before you know it!

BooClaws Spooktacular

We're not done with events either! Board the Hogwarts Express and come to ShoreTown this Halloween! We'll be hosting a Spooktacular movie night on Friday, October 28th, showing Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone on the video board at ShoreTown Ballpark as part of the annual BooClaws Spooktacular! The event is presented by RWJBarnabas Health.

