Sanford Homers, Collects 4 Hits as Tarpons Take Opener, 10-5

TAMPA, Fla. - Jake Sanford homered as part of a four-hit game to lead a 14-hit performance by the offense while Tampa pitchers combined to tally a season-high 19 strikeouts as the Tarpons (27-10) defeated the Bradenton Marauders (23-14), 10-5, in the series-opener on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Entering the game with hits in his last 10 games, Anthony Volpe wasted on time extending his streak, lining a leadoff single in the first. Austin Wells followed with a base hit into center, and Volpe scored as the ball was misplayed by Sergio Campana.

In the second, all nine Tarpons batted as RHP Luis Ortiz struggled with command. A pair of walks and a base hit loaded the bases before Juan De Leon hit a sacrifice fly to plate Carlos Narvaez. One out later, Wells hit an RBI single into center and scored on a two-run double off the left field wall by Trevor Hauver, giving Tampa a 5-0 lead.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez retired the side in order in the first before stranding a pair in a scoreless second. In the third, Gomez issued back-to-back one-out walks and left after striking out Jase Bowen. Blake Sabol greeted RHP Michael Giacone with an RBI single, but the inning ended as Pat DeMarco threw out Endy Rodriguez stretching for third base.

Gomez tallied a season-high five strikeouts while holding Bradenton to one earned run on one hit and three walks in two and two-third innings, throwing 28-of-46 pitches for strikes. Ortiz (L, 0-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks in an inning and two-thirds, striking out one on 47 pitches (27 strikes).

RHP Parker Brahms relieved Ortiz in the second and held Tampa hitless until Sanford smashed a solo homer with one out in the fifth. A walk by Andres Chaparro and a single by Narvaez followed before Eric Wagaman doubled off the left field wall. Chaparro scored, but Narvaez was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw by shortstop Maikol Escotto.

Giacone (W, 4-0) six-of-eight batters faced while scattering a hit and a walk over a scoreless two and one-third innings of relief, striking out four along the way.

In the sixth, Tampa rallied with two outs against RHP Ryan Troutman. Wells walked and took third on a single by Hauver before scoring on a ground-rule double over the left field wall by Sanford. Two more runs crossed the plate as Chaparro reached on an errant throw by Dariel Lopez at third base, giving the Tarpons a 10-1 lead.

RHP Trevor Holloway entered in the sixth and retired the side in order before yielding a leadoff walk in the seventh. Two outs later, a base hit by Yoyner Fajardo and a double by Hudson Head pushed a run across before Holloway collected his fifth strikeout to end the frame.

Tampa loaded the bases with two walks and an infield single with two outs in the seventh, but RHP Sergio Umana relieved Troutman and got a flyout by Hauver to escape the jam. Sanford and Narvaez both singled in the eighth before Umana stranded two more.

Holloway left after yielding a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Jake Snider in the eighth. RHP Carson Coleman entered and issued a walk before getting a strikeout. Ernny Ordoñez then drove a two-run double down the left field line. Carson then hit pinch-hitter Alexander Mojica, and Dariel Lopez lined RBI double, but Coleman struck out the next two batters to hold a 10-5 lead.

RHP Tanner Myatt made his Tarpons debut in the ninth and struck out a pair in a perfect inning of work to close the game.

Sanford (4-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2RBI, 2R) reached base safely in all five plate appearances. Wells (3-for-4, BB, RBI, 2R), Hauver (2-for-5, 2B, 2RBI, R), Narvaez (2-for-4, BB, R) and Wagaman (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, R) also had multi-hit games.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (2-1, 6.75) set to face RHP Santiago Florez (2-1, 1.17). On Baseball Bingo Wednesday, the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a Baseball Bingo card to play during the game. The first 10 Bingo winners will receive a Tarpons prize.

