Mighty Mussels Game Notes - June 15 vs LAK

The Mighty Mussels welcome the Lakeland Flying Tigers to Hammond Stadium for a six-game set beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

RHP Louie Varland is set to start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Carlos Guzman.

Mighty Mussels game notes and starting lineups are attached.

LAKELAND IN TOWN

The Mighty Mussels welcome the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) to town for their only trip to the City of Palms this season. This will be the second and final series of the season between the two American League affiliates. The Mussels and Tigers split a six-game set at Joker Marchant Stadium in late May.

Leaders in May series:

Schmidt: 5-12, 2 2B, 4 BB (1.172 OPS)

Morales: 5-17, 2 XBH, 3 BB (.958 OPS)

Julien: 5-23, 4 XBH, 5 RBI, 6 BB (.858 OPS)

HAMMERING THE HAMMERHEADS

The Mighty Mussels return home from a convincing 4-2 road trip in which they out-scored the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) 35-18. The Fort Myers' pitching staff limited Jupiter hitters to a .132/.254/.187 slash line over six games.

Top Performers in Series:

Washington: 6-14, 2 2B, 4 RBI (1.038 OPS)

Severino: 6-22, 4 XBH, 7 RBI, 5 BB (.907 OPS)

Bentley: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K, 2 BB

Headrick: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB

PITCHING PROWESS

After finishing with a losing record in May, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff has led a team-wide resurgence in June. Off to a 9-3 start this month, the Mussels' pitchers have allowed 15 less earned runs than the next closest staff in the league.

June Ranks:

1.92 ERA (1st)

0.96 WHIP (1st)

.134 Opp. AVG (1st)

153 Strikeouts (T-1st, JUP)

54 Walks (T-3rd fewest)

VICTORIOUS VARLAND

Mighty Mussels' right-hander Louie Varland was named the Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Week Monday, becoming the first Mussels' player to earn league honors. The Minnesota native struck out a career-high 11 over six scoreless innings Wednesday in Jupiter. He has now tossed 12 shutout innings in June, allowing just five hits and two walks (0.58 WHIP). Varland owns a 2.52 ERA for the season and features a mid-90s fastball.

FRESH FACES

The Mighty Mussels currently feature seven ranked prospects, five of which are active. All of them are position players:

1B Aaron Sabato - No. 6 (MLB Pipeline)

SS Keoni Cavaco - No. 7 (The Athletic)

OF Misael Urbina - No. 10 (MLB Pipeline)

2B/OF Alerick Soularie - No. 16 (MLB Pipeline)

SS Will Holland - No. 23 (MLB Pipeline)

2B Yunior Severino - No. 28 (Baseball America)

C Charles Mack - No. 40 (Baseball America)

REIGNING CHAMPS?

The Fort Myers franchise enters the year as the reigning champions for the third straight season, after defeating Daytona 3-1 in the 2018 Florida State League title series. The 2019 postseason was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, and the 2020 season was shelved due to coronavirus.

MISCELLANEOUS MUSSELS NOTES

- 16-1 when leading after 7 innings

- 9-3 in month of June

- 9-3 against the East division

- Robo umpires are being used in 67% of games

- 15 of 16 pitchers with K/9 rate of 9.0 or higher

INDY BALL SIGNEES

The Mussels have added three players from the independent leagues in the last two weeks:

RHP Bobby Milacki - Joliet Slammers

RHP Erik Manoah - West Virginia Power

OF Nick Anderson - Houston Apollos

