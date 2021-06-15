Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (26-10) vs. Bradenton Marauders (23-13)

June 15, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







BRADENTON MARAUDERS (23-13) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (26-10)

RHP Luis Ortiz (0-1, 2.84) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 6.23)

Tuesday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #37 - Home Game #19 - Radio: Bradenton Marauders Radio Network - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: The Tarpons logged yet another double-digit run total while the pitching staff allowed a season-low three hits in a 12-5 victory over the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, clinching a sixth-straight series win to begin the season...Carlos Narvaez (1-for-1, HR, 4BB, 3RBI, 2R) jumpstarted Tampa with a 3-run HR in the 1st (his 2nd)...RHP Beck Way got the start and allowed 2ER over 2.0IP (1H, 4BB, 1K, 39P/16S)...Andres Chaparro (2-for-5, HR, 2RBI, 2R) clubbed a 2-run HR in the 3rd (his 4th), and Juan De Leon (2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3RBI, R) added a solo HR in the 4th (his 3rd) for a 6-2 lead...In the 5th, a bases-loaded walk by Pat DeMarco (0-for-2, 3BB, RBI) and a 2-run double by De Leon made it 9-2 Tarpons...LHP Edgar Barclay surrendered a 3-run HR in the 5th as part of his 3.0IP (2H, 3ER, 1BB, 3K, HB)...Jesus Bastidas (1-for-4, BB, 2RBI) lined a 2-run single in the 7th, and Austin Wells (2-for-5, HR, BB, RBI, 2R) hit a solo HR in the 8th (his 4th)...Jake Sanford (2-for-5, BB, 3R) also had a multi-hit game...RHP Nelvin Correa (W, 3-0) tallied 4Ks over a scoreless 3.0IP (1BB), and RHP Wellington Diaz tossed a scoreless 9th (1.0IP, 1BB).

VOLPE STREAKING: On Saturday, Anthony Volpe homered (his 6th) as part of a 2-for-4 (BB, 2RBI, 2R, SB) night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, which is tied for the longest active hitting streak in the Southeast League. The 20-year-old is batting .447 (17-for-38) with 9R, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4HR, 12RBI, 10BB and 5SB in that span.

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on Sunday,, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 301 runs scored (8.36/G), which is 41 more than next on the list: Triple-A Reno (260 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 220 runs (Bradenton). Elijah Dunham (32R) and Anthony Volpe (32R) are currently tied for the league-lead in runs scored, with ranking 2nd, with Andres Chaparro (30R) and Austin Wells (30R) tied for 4th, Pat DeMarco (28R) ranking 8th and Trevor Hauver (25R) tied for 9th.

VS. BRADENTON: Tonight, the Tarpons will open a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season. In 2019, Tampa finished 8-9 against Bradenton, going 5-4 at home.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (301), hits (326), RBI (275), doubles (73), home runs (54), walks (233), AVG (.265), OBP (.391) and SLG (.473). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (1st, 33RBI), Anthony Volpe (2nd, 31RBI) Pat DeMarco (3rd, 28RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-4th, 26RBI), Elijah Dunham (T-6th, 25RBI) and Trevor Hauver (T-6th, 25RBI).

DOUBLE DINGERS: On Friday, Chad Bell logged a multi-HR game, becoming the sixth Tarpons batter to accomplish the feat. Josh Smith did so in Game 2 of a doubleheader on 6/5. Anthony Volpe and Elijah Dunham both did so during Game Two of a doubleheader on 6/3. Trevor Hauver (5/4) and Pat DeMarco (5/5) did so during the opening week of the season.

VOLPE WINS POW: Last week, INF Anthony Volpe was announced as the Southeast League Player of the Week (May 31-June 6). After going 0-for-4 on 6/1, Volpe finished the week with multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games, batting .526 (10-for-19, 2 2Bs, 3B, 2HR, 4BB, 7RBI, 6R, 3SB) in that span. On 6/3 vs. Lakeland, the 20-year-old logged his first-career multi-HR game, including a career-high 6RBI (3-for-5, 2HR, 2B, BB, 2R). Volpe becomes the second Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

SEVY DAY!: New York Yankees' RHP Luis Severino started for the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday vs. the Lakeland Flying Tigers at GMS Field. Severino, 27, allowed 1ER over 2.2IP (2H, 1BB, 3K, 34P/24S) in his first game since having "Tommy John" Surgery prior to the 2020 season. The two-time AL All-Star originally pitched for Tampa in 2014, going 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA in four starts for the then High-A Tampa Yankees. Severino also made one rehab appearance with Tampa in 2016, logging a scoreless 3.0IP (2H, 0BB, 2K) on 5/29 at Brevard County.

