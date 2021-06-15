Marauders Can't Hold Tarpons Bats Tuesday Night

June 15, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Marauders showed late life on Tuesday night but were unable to fully recover from an early 5-0 deficit, falling to the Tampa Tarpons, 10-5, at Steinbrenner Field.

The loss gave the Marauders (23-14) their first back-to-back losses since May 18-19 against Lakeland.

In the bottom of the first inning, Anthony Volpe led off with a single for Tampa (27-10), then scored the game's first run on the next play when center fielder Sergio Campana had an Austin Wells single roll under his glove.

Starter Luis Ortiz (0-2) struggled through the second inning for Bradenton, yielding two walks, a Juan de Leon sacrifice fly, a Wells RBI-single, and a two-run double by Trevor Hauver for a 5-0 Tarpons lead. Ortiz was pulled with two outs in the second, surrendering season-highs in hits (six) and runs (five).

A Blake Sabol RBI-single was the only offense the Marauders managed through the first six innings against Tarpons starter Yoendrys Gomez and relievers Michael Giacone (4-0) and Trevor Holloway. Tampa, meanwhile, extended their lead to 10-1, getting two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth off Marauders relievers Parker Brahms and Ryan Troutman.

In the seventh, the Marauders got an RBI-double off the right field wall from Hudson Head, who extended his on-base streak to 24 games, and in the eighth, Bradenton rallied closer. After a Jake Snider single and a Blake Sabol walk, Ernny Ordonez plated both men with a double down the left field line, and Dariel Lopez soon followed with an RBI-double to right, closing the Marauders' deficit to 10-5.

But right-hander Tanner Myatt retired the side in order in the ninth for Tampa, including two strikeouts, combining with the Tarpons' four other pitchers for 19 strikeouts, a season-high against Marauders hitters.

Maikol Escotto, reinstated from the injured list for the Marauders earlier in the day, went 0-for-3, ending his 19-game on-base streak.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field. RHP Santiago Florez will start for the Marauders against RHP Jhonatan Munoz for the Tarpons.

