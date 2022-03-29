Sanchez Returns to the Revs

March 29, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release









Infielder Elmer Reyes with the Long Island Ducks

(York Revolution) Infielder Elmer Reyes with the Long Island Ducks(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The latest group of York Revolution signees features a formidable reliever returning from 2021, as well as two newcomers added to the lineup. Right-handed reliever Isaac Sanchez will return from last season and be joined by incoming catcher Paul Mondesi and Atlantic League veteran infielder Elmer Reyes. The signings were announced by manager Mark Mason live on Monday's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Sanchez returns to York for his second season after being acquired from High Point on June 4 last year. Between High Point and York, Sanchez worked 49.1 innings across 47 appearances, including a five-game scoreless streak between the 16th and 25th of July. He also struck out 59 hitters, more than double the amount of walks he issued. Overall, Sanchez finished with a 5-0 record and a 4.56 ERA in 2021.

"The strikeout numbers are very good, and if we can get the walks down we can certainly get the ERA down as well," said Mason. "His velocity was very good and got better as the season went on. We're expecting a lot of good things from him this year."

Sanchez enters his 12th professional season, signing in 2010 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and reaching High-A Bradenton before being claimed off waivers by Seattle in December 2015. He reached Double- A Tacoma with the Mariners before electing free agency following the 2016 season. Prior to joining the Atlantic League, Sanchez spent three years in the Frontier League between the Schaumburg Boomers and Joliet Slammers. Sanchez boasts a 3.74 ERA across his career, pitching to a 23-23 record with 22 saves.

Mondesi, 23, joins the Revs after five seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization. Mondesi made brief appearances in 2021 at both High-A and Triple-A and across five seasons has knocked in 35 runs and recorded 12 doubles. The New York City native is the son of former Major League star Raul Mondesi. His brother, Adalberto, is entering his seventh Major League season with the Royals.

Notably, Mondesi boards a strong presence defensively, having thrown out 48 percent of baserunners in his first professional season.

"Everything I've seen and heard about his defense has been solid," remarked Mason. "Between him, Carlos Castro, and Lenin Rodriguez, we're very solid behind the plate."

Reyes is entering his fourth year in the Atlantic League, having played with Long Island in 2015 and 2017 and last season with Charleston. Reyes appeared in 93 games last season with the Dirty Birds, slugging 19 doubles and 5 home runs while hitting to a .252 average. He also knocked in 34 runs.

"He's a proven hitter in this league who's even caused some damage against our club, so this is a good get for us," Mason said. "We'll look at him at shortstop, but the versatility at third and second base will be a huge plus."

Reyes' career began at age 18 with the Atlanta Braves in 2009. He climbed all the way to Triple-A Gwinnett in 2015 before joining Long Island following his release. Across 11 professional seasons, the 31-year-old veteran is a .276 hitter with over 1,000 career hits, including 236 doubles. A native of Nicaragua, Reyes has enjoyed All-Star seasons in the Double-A Southern League (2014) and in the Atlantic League (2017) and was also a Caribbean Series All-Star in 2019 and a Braves Organization All-Star in 2010.

The Revs now have 22 players under contract for the 2022 season and will continue to unveil new signings live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy each Monday at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. The next episode is set to air on Monday, April 4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.