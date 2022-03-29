Last Week around the Leagues

This past week catcher Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins became the first female player drafted in the Atlantic League when she was chosen by by the Wild Health Genomes, the Premier Lacrosse League signed a television deal with ESPN, MLS NEXT Pro made its debut, and former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel returned to Fan Controlled Football. Highlights from the Atlantic League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, United Soccer League One, United States Football League, Canadian Football League, Fan Controlled Football, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, American Hockey League, Federal Prospect Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Major League Rugby.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

At the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's annual Player Draft at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, FL., the Wild Health Genomes selected C Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins at No. 8. Hopkins is believed to be the first female position player ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role. "We are extremely excited to give Scrappy an opportunity to play in Lexington and to be the first female in the Atlantic League," said Genomes manager Mark Minicozzi. "Her ability to catch, frame, and block professional pitchers throwing in the upper 90s at this tryout was impressive to watch. We're excited to see her start her journey into professional baseball."

Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins is first female player in Atlantic League

California League

The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Franklin Font as manager for the 2022 season. Font was previously named assistant hitting coach before the promotion. Cooper Goldby will replace Font as assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team a part of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball).

Pioneer League

After serving as the pitching coach in 2021, Bobby Jenks will assume managerial duties for the Grand Junction Rockies in 2022. "We are excited to welcome Bobby back for his second season in Grand Junction. We look forward to a terrific season ahead with him as our manager." Team President Mick Ritter said. Jenks replaces Jimmy Johnson, who retired following the season. Despite never being a manager, Jenks knew that if the opportunity arose, it was something he wanted to do. "It came about through multiple conversations with multiple people throughout the second half of the season once I knew Jimmy wasn't going to come back." Jenks said, "Really me stepping up and saying I wanted to do it."

Appalachian League

The Burlington Sock Puppets will host the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The two-day event will feature a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/Time TBD). Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be a part of the broadcast team.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and ESPN have reached a four-year media rights agreement that will span the network's broadcast, cable and streaming platform. The League's fourth season is scheduled to begin on June 4, 2022, playing 47 games across 13 US cities, including All-Star, Playoffs, and Championship Weekend on September 17, 2022. "We're thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN," said Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. "It's a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN's foresight and meaningful investment into a game that's indigenous to North America - one of the fastest-growing in the US today."

PLL IS COMING TO ESPN - BREAKING NEWS

National Lacrosse League

Callum Crawford scores four goals to help the New York Riptide defeat the Albany FIreWolves 15-6.

Dane Dobbie scored four times and added four assists but the San Diego Seals fall 14-12 to Vancouver.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The Colorado Rapids announced that head coach Robin Fraser has signed a four-year contract extension with the club through the 2025 MLS season. "We are excited to secure Robin as our head coach for the next four years," said Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "Robin has proven himself to be among the elite coaches in MLS. His coaching acumen, personality and attention to detail make him an ideal fit to help us continue to compete at the top of MLS for years to come." Fraser's extension follows a historic 2021 season that saw him named a finalist for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award after leading the Rapids to a club-record 61 points and a first-place finish in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.

National Women's Soccer League

Budweiser Player of the Week -Challenge Cup 2022, Week 1 - Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars

Verizon Save of the Week Winner - 2022 Challenge Cup, Week 1 - Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave FC

Challenge Cup 2022 - Best of Week 1 Goals

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, with Las Vegas Lights FC forward Danny Trejo voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after leading his side to a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night in its home opener at Cashman Field.

MLS NEXT Pro

STL City2 wins debut match in MLS NEXT League

United Soccer League One

The USL League One soccer club awarded to the city of Lexington last October announced its new name and crest design. The club will be named Lexington Sporting Club (Lexington S.C.). Its crest, designed by renowned crest designer Christopher Payne, features a vibrant green stylized horse figure set against a dark green background.

Lexington pro soccer team reveals name & logo

FOOTBALL

United States Football League

Attorney for Original USFL Owners on Lawsuit Against FOX Sports

USFL Rules Explained!

Canadian Football League

Marshall Ferguson sums up the 2022 CFL Combine after the final events of the day, discussing whether the big names lived up to the hype and who has quickly become a name to know.

Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel Returns to the FCF

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The U.S. State Department confirmed it made contact with the detained WNBA star Brittney Griner and said she is in "good condition" since her arrest in February at a Moscow airport.

NBA G League

How I Thrive: Mac McClung - guard - South Bay Lakers

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Los Angeles Clippers announced that they have signed Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) guard Xavier Moon to a two-way contract. Moon becomes the third player to have played with a team to later be signed to a two-way NBA contract after Canadian Lindell Wigginton of the Hamilton Honey Badgers signed with NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Xavier Sneed of the Niagara River Lions signed with the Utah Jazz earlier this year. Moon had previously secured three 10-day contracts with Los Angeles between December 2021 and January 2022.

BIG3

Phoenix Open Tryouts Recap. Phoenix had some high level talent. Check out the full recap of the third set of 2022 Tryouts. Congratulations to Victor Evans and Jaron Hopkins on earning their spots in the Combine.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Ty Dellandrea reached 20 goals with his first career AHL hat trick in a 6-5 victory for the Texas Stars

ECHL

Plays of the Week

Federal Prospect Hockey League

FPHL Binghamton Black Bears Cam Yarwood spin cycle goal!!!! Amazing

FPHL Nikita Ivashkin Binghamton Black Bears win in overtime!!!!! Over Carolina Thunderbirds

North American Hockey League

Top Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Rugby New York earned the Rhino Rugby Try of the Week for an impressive break down the field to Jason Emery for the try!

MLR Biggest Hits - Week 7

