Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury
March 29, 2022
This past week catcher Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins became the first female player drafted in the Atlantic League when she was chosen by by the Wild Health Genomes, the Premier Lacrosse League signed a television deal with ESPN, MLS NEXT Pro made its debut, and former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel returned to Fan Controlled Football. Highlights from the Atlantic League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, United Soccer League One, United States Football League, Canadian Football League, Fan Controlled Football, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, American Hockey League, Federal Prospect Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Major League Rugby.
BASEBALL
Atlantic League
At the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's annual Player Draft at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, FL., the Wild Health Genomes selected C Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins at No. 8. Hopkins is believed to be the first female position player ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role. "We are extremely excited to give Scrappy an opportunity to play in Lexington and to be the first female in the Atlantic League," said Genomes manager Mark Minicozzi. "Her ability to catch, frame, and block professional pitchers throwing in the upper 90s at this tryout was impressive to watch. We're excited to see her start her journey into professional baseball."
Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins is first female player in Atlantic League
California League
The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Franklin Font as manager for the 2022 season. Font was previously named assistant hitting coach before the promotion. Cooper Goldby will replace Font as assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team a part of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball).
Pioneer League
After serving as the pitching coach in 2021, Bobby Jenks will assume managerial duties for the Grand Junction Rockies in 2022. "We are excited to welcome Bobby back for his second season in Grand Junction. We look forward to a terrific season ahead with him as our manager." Team President Mick Ritter said. Jenks replaces Jimmy Johnson, who retired following the season. Despite never being a manager, Jenks knew that if the opportunity arose, it was something he wanted to do. "It came about through multiple conversations with multiple people throughout the second half of the season once I knew Jimmy wasn't going to come back." Jenks said, "Really me stepping up and saying I wanted to do it."
Appalachian League
The Burlington Sock Puppets will host the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The two-day event will feature a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/Time TBD). Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be a part of the broadcast team.
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and ESPN have reached a four-year media rights agreement that will span the network's broadcast, cable and streaming platform. The League's fourth season is scheduled to begin on June 4, 2022, playing 47 games across 13 US cities, including All-Star, Playoffs, and Championship Weekend on September 17, 2022. "We're thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN," said Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. "It's a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN's foresight and meaningful investment into a game that's indigenous to North America - one of the fastest-growing in the US today."
PLL IS COMING TO ESPN - BREAKING NEWS
National Lacrosse League
Callum Crawford scores four goals to help the New York Riptide defeat the Albany FIreWolves 15-6.
Dane Dobbie scored four times and added four assists but the San Diego Seals fall 14-12 to Vancouver.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
The Colorado Rapids announced that head coach Robin Fraser has signed a four-year contract extension with the club through the 2025 MLS season. "We are excited to secure Robin as our head coach for the next four years," said Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. "Robin has proven himself to be among the elite coaches in MLS. His coaching acumen, personality and attention to detail make him an ideal fit to help us continue to compete at the top of MLS for years to come." Fraser's extension follows a historic 2021 season that saw him named a finalist for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award after leading the Rapids to a club-record 61 points and a first-place finish in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.
National Women's Soccer League
Budweiser Player of the Week -Challenge Cup 2022, Week 1 - Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars
Verizon Save of the Week Winner - 2022 Challenge Cup, Week 1 - Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave FC
Challenge Cup 2022 - Best of Week 1 Goals
United Soccer League Championship
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, with Las Vegas Lights FC forward Danny Trejo voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after leading his side to a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night in its home opener at Cashman Field.
MLS NEXT Pro
STL City2 wins debut match in MLS NEXT League
United Soccer League One
The USL League One soccer club awarded to the city of Lexington last October announced its new name and crest design. The club will be named Lexington Sporting Club (Lexington S.C.). Its crest, designed by renowned crest designer Christopher Payne, features a vibrant green stylized horse figure set against a dark green background.
Lexington pro soccer team reveals name & logo
FOOTBALL
United States Football League
Attorney for Original USFL Owners on Lawsuit Against FOX Sports
USFL Rules Explained!
Canadian Football League
Marshall Ferguson sums up the 2022 CFL Combine after the final events of the day, discussing whether the big names lived up to the hype and who has quickly become a name to know.
Fan Controlled Football
Johnny Manziel Returns to the FCF
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
The U.S. State Department confirmed it made contact with the detained WNBA star Brittney Griner and said she is in "good condition" since her arrest in February at a Moscow airport.
NBA G League
How I Thrive: Mac McClung - guard - South Bay Lakers
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Canadian Elite Basketball League
The Los Angeles Clippers announced that they have signed Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) guard Xavier Moon to a two-way contract. Moon becomes the third player to have played with a team to later be signed to a two-way NBA contract after Canadian Lindell Wigginton of the Hamilton Honey Badgers signed with NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Xavier Sneed of the Niagara River Lions signed with the Utah Jazz earlier this year. Moon had previously secured three 10-day contracts with Los Angeles between December 2021 and January 2022.
BIG3
Phoenix Open Tryouts Recap. Phoenix had some high level talent. Check out the full recap of the third set of 2022 Tryouts. Congratulations to Victor Evans and Jaron Hopkins on earning their spots in the Combine.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
Ty Dellandrea reached 20 goals with his first career AHL hat trick in a 6-5 victory for the Texas Stars
ECHL
Plays of the Week
Federal Prospect Hockey League
FPHL Binghamton Black Bears Cam Yarwood spin cycle goal!!!! Amazing
FPHL Nikita Ivashkin Binghamton Black Bears win in overtime!!!!! Over Carolina Thunderbirds
North American Hockey League
Top Plays of the Week
Western Hockey League
WHL Top 10
Ontario Hockey League
Plays of the Week
OTHER SPORTS
Major League Rugby
Rugby New York earned the Rhino Rugby Try of the Week for an impressive break down the field to Jason Emery for the try!
MLR Biggest Hits - Week 7
