Stockton Ports Announce Franklin Font as Manager

March 21, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Franklin Font as manager for the 2022 season. Font was previously named assistant hitting coach before the promotion.

Cooper Goldby will replace Font as assistant hitting coach.

Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team a part of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020.

Goldby makes his coaching debut in Stockton as the assistant hitting coach after voluntarily retiring as a member of the Oakland A's organization in November of 2021. The Yuba City native was drafted out of Lewis-Clark State College in 2017, eventually playing three seasons as a utility man playing catcher, first base, and the outfield.

"We are excited to welcome Franklin Font as the new manager of the Stockton Ports," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "We look forward to the new staff getting to Stockton and competing for a 12th California League Championship in 2022."

The Ports' 2022 home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Modesto Nuts with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

Ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings are on sale for the 2022 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 21, 2022

Stockton Ports Announce Franklin Font as Manager - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.