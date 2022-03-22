Burlington Sock Puppets to Host the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Burlington Sock Puppets will host the 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game at Burlington Athletic Stadium on July 25 and July 26. The two-day event will feature a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. The All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/Time TBD). Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be a part of the broadcast team.

"We are extremely proud to be hosting the Appalachian League All-Star Game in Burlington." Burlington Mayor, Jim Butler said. "We believe we have an All-Star venue in Burlington Athletic Stadium and we have an All-Star Team in our Sock Puppets; so it's only fitting that we host the All-Star Game. We are honored to have that opportunity."

Anderson Rathbun, General Manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets, echoed Mayor Butler's thoughts and continued saying, "when we launched our rebranded identity last year, we wanted to tell the story of our community but also to have a sports identity that resembles what people will see when they walk through our gates -- a sockingly different experience."

Monday, July 25: Fan Fest and Skills Competition All-Star Game festivities begin on Monday, July 25 when the gates open to Burlington Athletic Stadium at 5:00pm with a full-roster autograph session for fans. Live music, fire breathers, circus acts, inflatables and more will also start when gates open. At 7:00pm the Skills Competition is slated to begin, but this isn't your run of the mill Skills Competition. This event will not only focus on the incredible, physical talent of our All-Stars, but will also put the fans of each Appalachian team against other fans, players, and coaches.

Tuesday, July 26: All-Star Game The All-Star Game, which is set to start at 7:00pm on July 26, will feature the best players from the West Division against the best players from the East. The uniqueness, however, isn't just going to be on display that Monday... Stay tuned for what the Sock Puppets will be unveiling leading up to the contest that will surely knock your socks off.

"Last season's All-Star Game in Pulaski was a great event for the players, fans, and everyone involved," League President Dan Moushon said. "In addition to showcasing our players' skills, we look forward to the exciting events and festivities that the Sock Puppets have planned for both players and fans in Burlington."

The inaugural Appalachian League All-Star Game was held July 27, 2021 at Calfee Park in Pulaski, VA. In a game that featured six total home runs, the East and West All-Stars were tied at six after nine innings. The West then won a tie breaking home run derby, 10-9, to secure a victory over the East.

