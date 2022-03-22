Burlington to Host 2022 All-Star Game

March 22, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game will be held in Burlington this season on July 25 and July 26. Featuring a two-day event schedule, with a Fan Fest and Skills Competition on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, the Sock Puppets are looking to make this an experience that sets the bar for All-Star events to follow. The All-Star Game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/Time TBD).

"We are extremely proud to be hosting the Appalachian League All-Star game in Burlington." Burlington Mayor, Jim Butler said. "We believe we have an All-Star venue in Burlington Athletic Stadium and we have an All-Star Team in our Sock Puppets; so it's only fitting that we host the All-Star Game. We are honored to have the opportunity."

Anderson Rathbun, General Manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets, echoed Mayor Butler's thoughts and continued saying, "when we launched our rebranded identity last year, we wanted to tell the story of our community but also to have a sports identity that resembles what people will see when they walk thru our gates -- a sockingly different experience."

***

Monday, July 25: Fan Fest and Skills Competition

The party starts Monday, July 25 when the gates open to Burlington Athletic Stadium at 5:00pm with a full-roster autograph session for fans. Live music, fire breathers, circus acts, inflatables and more will also start when gates open. At 7:00pm the Skills Competition is slated to begin, but this isn't your run of the mill Skills Competition. This event will not only focus on the incredible, physical talent of our All-Stars, but will also put the fans of each Appalachian League team against other fans, players, and coaches. Fireworks will also be shot off on the first night after the conclusion of the competitions.

Tuesday, July 26: All-Star Game

The All-Star Game, which is set to start at 7:00pm on July 26, will feature the best players from the West Division against the best players from the East. Post-Game Fireworks will light up the sky once again following this night's contest. The uniqueness, however, isn't just going to be on display on that Monday... stay tuned for what the Sock Puppets will be unveiling leading up to contest that will surely knock your socks off.

***

Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW for this event. The Official Hotel for the All-Star Game is the Best Western Plus in Burlington. For room rates and bookings, contact them at (336) 584-0151. More information, events and details will be released throughout the lead up to this event via the Burlington Sock Puppets social media sites (@GoSockPuppets).

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.