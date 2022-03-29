Exhibition Games Schedule Set

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds will return to Appalachian Power Park for two scheduled exhibition games against the Washington Black Sox on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 at 12pm.

Both exhibition games will be free admission to the public and will give fans the chance to take a look at the Charleston Dirty Birds 2022 roster before Opening Day on Thursday, April 21.

The Dirty Birds team store will be open in conjunction with a yard sale inside of the main gate during the exhibition game on Saturday, April 16 where fans will be able to purchase Dirty Birds merchandise, ballpark signage, game worn jerseys and more. Concession stands will be open with a limited menu of ballpark favorites and alcoholic beverages.

The Washington Black Sox are a Road Warrior Barnstorming Team of the Yinzer League out of Washington, Pennsylvania.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets, mini plans and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - The first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information visit www.atlanticleague.com.

