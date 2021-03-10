San Jose State Pair to Join Honkers in '21

March 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions ofÂ the Northwoods League, are excited to welcome two new players from San José State University to their 2021 roster. Infielder Jackson Forbes and right-handed pitcher Darren Jansen are the two newest faces that will call Mayo Field home this summer.

Forbes, a promising freshman entering his second season of play due to COVID-19, begins his career at San José State after an impressive showing at San Joaquin Delta College in 2020. Hailing from Fairfield, CA, just an hour down the road, Forbes lit up the stat sheet for his JuCo team, boasting a .407 batting average and a .551 on-base percentage for the Mustangs last season. The 5-9 speedster also swiped 18 bases and struck out just 12 times in 21 games played.

Forbes was a force to be reckoned with at Vanden High School as well, where he hit for a career .338 average and drove in 27 runs over three varsity seasons. In 65 games, Forbes stole 41 bases, good for the most of any Viking from the 2017-19 seasons.

Jansen, a junior relief pitcher, transfers into SJSU this season from Fresno City College after a brief stint at Fresno Pacific College in 2018. At FCC, Jansen compiled a 3.10 ERA over 61.0 innings pitched in two seasons as a Ram, punching out 67 total batters and allowing just 19 walks in 25 appearances (one career game started).Â A physical presence on the mound, the right-hander stands tall at 6-foot 5-inches and projects to be a dominant force in the back end of the Honkers' bullpen.

Jansen has been historically successful at home, something Honkers fans may be able to expect from the Fresno native in 2021. In 10 home appearances in 2020, Jansen carried a strong 1.88 ERA for the Rams and struck out 29 of his eventual 45 hitters on home turf.

The Rochester Honkers enter their 28th season of play on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 PM. Connect with the team on social media by liking them on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club and following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@HonkersBaseball). Join the conversation by using the hashtag #UnlockTheFlock, and follow along with all Honkers roster reveals with the hashtag #ReleaseTheGeese.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 10, 2021

San Jose State Pair to Join Honkers in '21 - Rochester Honkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.