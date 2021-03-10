Larks Sign 2 from SDSU

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced two teammates from South Dakota State University (SDSU), Jordan Sagedahl and Drew Beazley, will join the team in 2021.

"They're both going to get some opportunities to start for us," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "They're both young guys that can contribute this year and next year if we're lucky enough to have them back-to-back years."

Sagedahl is a true freshman starting for the Jackrabbits after earning West Central Conference Player of the Year in 2019 with three all-conference honors from BOLD High School. He also hit over .400 three times in high school leading BOLD to a Class A state title.

"I know Sagedahl has tools and he's talented. He's just a freshman which is great because he can learn from all of the returners we have," Flynt said. "He's also a catcher, a strong kid and I'm just really looking forward to him being able to contribute this year and even next year."

Sagedahl provides flexibility being able to pitch and play any position in the field. He started six out of nine games for the Jackrabbits so far in the 2021 spring season batting .211 with four hits and drew six free bags with walks and hit-by-pitches.

"All of my life I've played every position, so I'm pretty versatile," Sagedahl said. "I feel my strengths are my ability to play multiple spots, throwing ability and a good smooth swing. I feel like I can give the Larks a good teammate with a lot of energy."

Beazley is a two-way player who will provide the Larks innings on the mound and the ability to play the field or DH. Beazley could have a significant impact on the Larks' success this summer, especially when the team travels to away games.

"It's tough to be a two-way player in a D1 program, and I'm really looking forward to working with him," Flynt said. "I'm hoping he can be my first baseman or DH. Him pitching on the road would be big for us because we can only take 30 guys to away games."

Beazley has made a pair of appearances on the mound in the spring 2021 season for SDSU allowing just three hits in 4.1 innings of work earning him a single win. In the shortened 2020 season, Bealzey showed his power with two home runs in 17 games for the Jackrabbits.

"I'm a two-way guy that loves to compete and I love to play the game," Beazley said. "I've heard a lot of positive things about the Larks and Bismarck, so I'm just excited to play."

Former SDSU coach Alex Miklos helped get the pair to come to Bismarck. Miklos and Flynt talked about potential fits for the Larks, Sagedahl and Beazley were two of the best fits to enter the Northwoods League.

"It all started with SDSU's old assistant coach Alex Miklos. He put on the whole thing, talked to Drew and I, and talked to coach Flynt and we all knew it would be a perfect fit," Sagedahl said.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

