Pair of Infielders Strengthen Rafters Roster

March 10, 2021







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters add two infielders, EJ Exposito and Sterling Hayes, to bolster the infield for the 2021 season.

Hayes, a sophomore at Creighton University, is batting .333 in the young 2021 season. The recent transfer spent his first two years at Vanderbilt University. Hayes attended Francis Parker High School in San Diego, California. Perfect Game's Class of 2018 ranked Hayes the 16th shortstop and 76th overall player in California.

"I'm looking forward to playing with the Rafters this summer, it should be a fun experience," Hayes said. "The best part about summer ball is being able to meet guys from all over, so that's what I'm looking forward to the most."

Exposito, a sophomore at Long Island University, is joining his college teammate Nick Torres with the Rafters this summer. He transferred from New York Institute of Technology after his freshman season. Exposito attended St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, New York. In Perfect Game's Class of 2019, Exposito was ranked as the 18th shortstop and 81st overall player in New York.

"I'm very excited for this upcoming summer, I can't wait to play in front of our fans," said Exposito. "Although I have never been to Wisconsin before, I'm sure by the end of the season, it will become a second home for me."

