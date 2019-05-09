San Jose Giants July 4 Tickets Go on Sale Monday, May 13th

May 9, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - Individual tickets for the San Jose Giants Fourth of July game at Excite Ballpark go on sale Monday, May 13. The Independence Day ballgame begins at 6:45 PM and finishes with the best fireworks show in the South Bay. Tickets will be available for purchase online at sjgiants.com over the phone at 408.297.1435 or in person at the Excite Ballpark Box Office.

"Fireworks, barbecue and San Jose Giants baseball on the Fourth of July has become a summer hallmark and South Bay tradition," said San Jose Giants President and CEO, Daniel Orum. "Independence Day at Excite Ballpark is the biggest and most popular night of the year, so we encourage everyone to secure their seats as quickly as they can!"

The Fourth of July game offers a variety of individual ticket options ranging from $10 to $59. Ticket prices are as follows: Obstructed View Bleachers - $10, Bleacher Reserved - $12, ADA Seating - $12, Bowl Reserved - $18, Box Seats - $30, Upper Luxury Box Seats - $30 and Luxury Box Seats - $36 (including children and military). The Giants also offer a special City National Futures Club Buffet Ticket for $59. Included with this special ticket is 90 minutes of access to an all-you-can-eat buffet including ribs, hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, soda and water, as well as access to two shaded deck spaces, bar and patio games. This option is limited to the first 200 fans and is first-come-first-serve seating in the City National Futures Club. Children under 4 are free if they do not require their own seat. Please note that all seating is reserved for the Fourth of July game.

The San Jose Giants celebrate America by wearing red, white and blue Stars and Stripes jerseys and caps. The gear worn by the players will be made available to fans as a part of an in-game silent auction. Bidding is now done through the LiveSource app which can be downloaded for free.

The San Jose Giants are home for a weeklong homestand from May 13 through May 19. Homestand highlights include Friday Night Fireworks presented by San Jose Water Company and an exclusive San Jose Giants Heliot Ramos bobblehead giveaway courtesy of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104.

