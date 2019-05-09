Another Rally, Another Win over Ports

LANCASTER, Calif. - For the second night in a row, the JetHawks rallied late to beat Stockton as Lancaster won, 4-3, Wednesday night. Lancaster scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to take their first lead of the game, and the JetHawks are three games above .500 for the first time this season.

The JetHawks (18-15) trailed, 3-2, heading into the bottom of the eighth inning after a Stockton sacrifice fly in the top of the frame. With two outs and a man on base, Sean Bouchard doubled to right field to tie the game. Matt McLaughlin came through with another clutch hit, following with the go-ahead RBI single against Jesus Zambrano (0-1).

Salvador Justo worked a scoreless ninth inning to seal the victory and earn his second save. Kenny Koplove (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win on the mound.

Lucas Gilbreath did not factor into the decision despite becoming the first Lancaster starter to work into the eighth inning this year. In seven innings of work, Gilbreath gave up three runs (two earned). He left with the bases loaded in the eighth, but Koplove only allowed one inherited runner to score.

Stockton (14-19) struck first with a pair of early runs, and starter Brady Feigl pitched four scoreless innings to start the night. The JetHawks got on the board in the fifth inning, with Carlos Herrera hitting an RBI single. Lancaster tied the game with a Matt Hearn sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Both teams scored in the eighth inning, with the JetHawks taking their first lead of the game after their two-run rally. Lancaster has won consecutive games against Stockton despite trailing in the eighth inning each night.

The JetHawks go for their second series sweep of the year Thursday night. Ryan Rolison makes his fourth start for Lancaster against Stockton's Joel Seddon. First pitch from The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

