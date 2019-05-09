Podorsky Reaches Base Four Times in Loss

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - On an unusually chilly game at The Diamond Wednesday night, the Storm defense was uncharacteristically off, lending a heavy hand in the 6-1 loss to the Visalia Rawhide. A throwing error and a wild pitch from Storm starter Ronald Bolanos contributed to a three-run third inning for the Rawhide.

Robbie Podorsky, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and two walks, also drove in the lone Storm run, scoring Esteury Ruiz on a single to right field in the bottom of the third.

The visitors plated three more in the top of the fourth for a commanding 6-1 lead while Rawhide pitching shut down the Storm offense, allowing just seven total base runners with Podorsky accounting for four of those.

Elliot Ashbeck, Jordan Guerrero and Hansel Rodriguez combined to throw 5.1 shutout innings in relief of Bolanos.

The rubber match of the series will begin Thursday at 7pm. Join us at The Diamond for $2 domestic drafts and sodas.

