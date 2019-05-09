Late Pop Powers Nuts to Victory

MODESTO, CA. - After surrendering an early lead, the Modesto Nuts used two clutch knocks to defeat the San Jose Giants 7-6 on Wednesday evening at John Thurman Field.

After the Nuts (16-17) gave up a three-run advantage, they found themselves down by three in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Sanders and Ariel Sandoval recorded back-to-back one-out singles to knock out Peter Lannoo. Camilo Doval (L, 3-2) entered the game for the Giants (12-21). The man who greeted him was Nick Thurman who connected a towering three-run blast to tie the game.

After Jake Haberer (W, 3-1) tossed a perfect top of the eighth, the Nuts took the lead in the home half of the inning. After two quick outs, Anthony Jimenez walked and stole second during Eugene Helder's nine-pitch at-bat. After fouling off five straight pitches, Helder smacked the go-ahead double off the left-field wall to put the Nuts in front.

Haberer worked a clean top of the ninth while maneuvering around a lead-off walk.

Gerson Bautista, on MLB rehab, worked the seventh inning for the Nuts and surrendered two runs on one walk, a single and two wild pitches.

Austin Hutchison had one hiccup over six quality innings. All four runs and five of his six hits allowed happened in the fifth inning. Overall, Hutchison struck out six and walked one.

The Nuts had opened the early lead in the second against Giants starter John Gavin. Johnny Adams, Luis Liberato, and Joe Rizzo all turned in RBI singles. Gavin lasted just 3.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits.

The Nuts go for the series victory in the finale on Thursday. First pitch against the Giants is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

